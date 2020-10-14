GCS reports 4.016 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, 68 fatalities, 686 patients in intensive care

GCS reports 4.016 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, 68 fatalities, 686 patients in intensive care. As many as 4,016 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Wednesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]