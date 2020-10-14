 
October 14, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,016
Oct 14, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,016.

As many as 4,016 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Wednesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive As of Wednesday, 164,477 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 122,714 people were declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 2,740,624 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 31,318 were performed in the last 24 hours - 18,899 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,419 upon request. Another 68 people (40 men and 28 women) infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,535. According to GCS, 64 of the registered deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 3 deceased patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far in 1 of the deceased. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 4,678 fines amounting to 659,850 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 9,439 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities and 686 patients are in intensive care. In Romania, 15,843 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,959 are in institutional isolation. Also, 36,250 people are in quarantine at home, and 43 in institutional quarantine. A total of 894 patients retested positive for COVID-19. Bucharest - 669, Cluj - 198, Dolj - 195, Suceava - 173, Prahova - 163, Iasi - 157, Sibiu - 150, Alba - 131, Dambovita - 129, Arad - 118, Mures - 111, Brasov - 106, Timisoara - 105 and Neamţ - 103 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,812 and so did the death toll at 126. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Roberto Stan, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

