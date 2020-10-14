DSU’s Arafat: Mask mandatory in all open spaces where incidence of COVID cases exceeds 3 per 1000 residents

DSU’s Arafat: Mask mandatory in all open spaces where incidence of COVID cases exceeds 3 per 1000 residents. The Government has approved the decision on extending the state of alert by 30 days, starting with October 15, said the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, specifying that it also provides for the mandatory wearing of the face mask in all open spaces in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]