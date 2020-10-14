ForMin Aurescu: There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation



ForMin Aurescu: There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation.

There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday at the opening of the virtual conference “Safeguarding Democracy and Preventing Malign Foreign Influence” organized on the sidelines of the (...)