EC invites Romania to consider more ambitious 2030 decarbonisation targets

EC invites Romania to consider more ambitious 2030 decarbonisation targets. The European Commission (EC) is inviting Romania to consider doing more for decarbonization than it has assumed through the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan (PNIESC) for 2021-2030. The Commission urges Romania to accelerate the transition to green resources, in addition to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]