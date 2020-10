Romania’s gross external debt rises by EUR 6.33 bln in Jan-Aug

Romania’s gross external debt rises by EUR 6.33 bln in Jan-Aug. Romania's gross external debt (GED) increased by EUR 6.33 billion in January-August 2020, to EUR 116.1 bln, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The increase, driven by the Government's Eurobonds, was toned down by the decrease in the short term external debt - the evaporation of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]