Romania’s CA gap narrows by 18.5% in Jan-Aug despite wider trade gap

Romania’s CA gap narrows by 18.5% in Jan-Aug despite wider trade gap. Romania's current account (CA) gap narrowed in January-August to EUR 5.8 billion, which is 18.5% less compared to the same period last year, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR). This was despite the widening trade gap (particularly in the trade with goods) and to a small extent due (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]