Mortgage Loans in Lei Rise to More Than RON1.2B YoY in August. Romanians borrowed more than 1.2 billion lei in mortgage loans from banks in August, the third highest level in the first eight months of 2020 and 3.6% more than in August 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]