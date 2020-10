The national retailer GRID has opened a store in Shopping City Targu Mures

The national retailer GRID has opened a store in Shopping City Targu Mures. The national brand GRID has opened the 9th store of its network in Shopping City Targu Mures. It offers street style enthusiasts a wide range of products from international brands such as Nike, Puma, adidas, Jordan and many more. Everyone that will come to the new store will enjoy hundreds... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]