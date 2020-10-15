Renault to release Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range

Renault to release Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range. Spring, the first hundred percent electric model of Dacia, will be unveiled today by Dacia's owner Renault of France at Renault eWays, an event dedicated to electric mobility to be held in Paris. October 15 - 26, the Renault Group will explore the future of mobility, cities and technologies alongside experts, partners and citizens to develop the debate around electromobility. Opening the event will be Luca de Meo, CEO of Groupe Renault, who will unveil the company's hybrid and 100% electric innovations. Among them will be a showcar previewing the future electric crossover of the Renault brand (based on the new CMF-EV platform dedicated to electric vehicles); Spring - the electric vehicle accessible to all, which embodies the new Dacia revolution, as well as an extensive range of electric or electrified models, including the Arkana E-TECH Hybrid, the new hybrid coupe SUV that will be available in Europe. Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in the range, is designed for the mini segment, coming out with 5 doors and 4 seats that will be available from 2021, according to Mioveni-based Dacia carmaker. Light and compact, the Dacia Spring factory-standard model will have a top range of over 200 km in WLTP guaranteeing versatility for stress free urban and suburban use. According to the data sheet, Dacia Spring will come out in grey with fluorescent orange decorative elements, side and shield protections integrated in the front and rear bars. At the same time, Dacia officials claim that Spring is an ideal solution for new mobility services, such as car-sharing vehicle fleets, and the production version will aim for that market, where the Renault Group is already operating the largest fleet of car-sharing vehicles in Europe, namely 7,800 Zoe, Kangoo ZE Twi and Twizy units. Groupe Renault, a car manufacturer established in 1898, is an international group operating in 134 countries that sold almost 3.8 million vehicles in 2019. The company currently has over 180,000 employees, 40 factories and 12,700 outlets worldwide. The Dacia company was taken over by Renault in 1999 and relaunched in 2004 with the Logan model. Subsequently, Dacia has become a well-known player on the European car market. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]