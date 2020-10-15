 
President Klaus Iohannis will be attending a European Council meeting in Brussels October 15-16. The summit's agenda includes the COVID-19 pandemic, future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and the fight against climate change. At the same time, the European leaders will look into the external relations of the European Union. According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, when addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU leaders current epidemiological situation, measures to contain the virus, the economic and social impact of the pandemic and the need for economic recovery, as well as the development of vaccines against COVID-19. "President Klaus Iohannis will express his concern about an explosion in the number of COVID-19 cases Europewide, and advocate increased coordination among the member states of the European Union. The President of Romania will also endorse the restoration, as soon as possible, of the four freedoms of movement within the European Union's internal market and speak up in favour of maintaining open supply flows between member states," the Presidential Administration pointed out. The EU leaders will also address the latest developments and prospects for the ongoing negotiations on the future EU-UK partnership agreement, as well as preparatory measures for the end of the transition period on December 31. Iohannis will emphasise that the UK properly implementing its withdrawal agreement in its entirety is a fundamental premise in building the European Union's future relationship with the United Kingdom. The head of state will highlight the fact that Romania continues to support the conclusion of a comprehensive partnership between the European Union and the UK that reflects the strategic potential of the relationship between the two parties. The EU leaders will hold talks on the European Commission's proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the end of 2030 from 1990, with President Iohannis expected to say that this proposal will require the identification of appropriate implementation mechanisms adjusted for the specific needs of the member states. "In defining these mechanisms, previous decarbonisation efforts, differences among the member states and the different stages of their development will have to be taken into account, so that the less prosperous EU member states are not disadvantaged," according to the official statement. Iohannis will underline the importance of maintaining a flexible framework that allows the EU member states to identify the most appropriate solutions to secure a green transition. He will advocate for the right of the member states to set their own energy mix. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor; Adina Panaitescu)

