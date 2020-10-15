All Bucharest hospitals asked to prepare for Covid-19 patients, PM warns of turning point
Oct 15, 2020
All Bucharest hospitals asked to prepare for Covid-19 patients, PM warns of turning point.
The Health Ministry has asked all hospitals in Bucharest to establish the required procedures to be able to treat Covid-19 patients after the city recorded a record of 669 daily cases on October 14, Adevarul reported. So far, only several hospitals had been designated to treat coronavirus (...)
