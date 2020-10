evoMAG Targets Nearly 20% Increase In 2020 Black Friday Sales

Online retailer evoMAG, held by entrepreneur Mihai Patrascu, expects a nearly 20% increase in sales at this year's Black Friday sales campaign, compared with 2019, and it decided to increase stocks by 50%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]