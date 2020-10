Sphera Group Appoints Lucian Hoanca As Executive Board Chairman

Sphera Group Appoints Lucian Hoanca As Executive Board Chairman. Sphera Group (SFG.RO), which manages restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in Romania, appointed Lucian Hoanca to the position of Chairman of the Executive Board, on Wednesday (October 14, 2020). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]