Furniture Maker Simex Sees Revenue Rise 18% to Over RON35M in 2019. Furniture manufacturer Simex, based in Simleu Silvaniei (Salaj County, NW Romania), posted more than 35.1 million lei (EUR7.4 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 18% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]