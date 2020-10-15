Bucharest International Dance and Performace eXplore festival to open Oct 16

The 15th edition of the Bucharest International Dance and Performance festival eXplore festival opens on Friday, October 16, and will run throughout October 25. The events of the festival will take place at the National Museum of Romanian Literature, WASP Working Art Space and Production, Bucharest Museum, Theodor Aman Museum, Ligia and Pompiliu Macovei Art Collection, Sutu Palace, online, on eXplore festival and WASP Working Art Space and Production, but also on air, on Radio Guerrilla. Andreea Capitanescu, artistic director of the festival, says eXplore #15 offers the public a series of incursions-essays touching on the relationship between movement, space and time, from the perspective of a body-image-sound dialogue. "For 15 years we have been inviting you to explore together a different way of being and dealing. This year the arguments preceded the invitation, and 'together' is perhaps what we have discovered that we can or cannot lose, depending on our actions. Whether we relate to history to seek inspiration or simply to get to know each other better, or whether we look to the future to understand and seek solutions, the present always challenges us to explore new versions of the way we show and tell," according to Capitanescu. On the first day of eXplore festival #15, documentary "Abyss" by Matei Bejenaru will run in the garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature, from 18:30hrs. The film explores the enigmatic and charismatic personality of Irinel Liciu, a first soloist of the Romanian Opera Ballet in Bucharest in the '50s and '60s. The film will be followed by a discussion moderated by Ion Bogdan Lefter featuring Matei Bejenaru, Adina Cezar, Liana Tugearu and Ioan Tugearu. eXplore festival # 15 is produced by the 4Culture Association and WASP Studios. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]