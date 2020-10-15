 
Romaniapress.com

October 15, 2020

Bucharest International Dance and Performace eXplore festival to open Oct 16
Oct 15, 2020

Bucharest International Dance and Performace eXplore festival to open Oct 16.

The 15th edition of the Bucharest International Dance and Performance festival eXplore festival opens on Friday, October 16, and will run throughout October 25. The events of the festival will take place at the National Museum of Romanian Literature, WASP Working Art Space and Production, Bucharest Museum, Theodor Aman Museum, Ligia and Pompiliu Macovei Art Collection, Sutu Palace, online, on eXplore festival and WASP Working Art Space and Production, but also on air, on Radio Guerrilla. Andreea Capitanescu, artistic director of the festival, says eXplore #15 offers the public a series of incursions-essays touching on the relationship between movement, space and time, from the perspective of a body-image-sound dialogue. "For 15 years we have been inviting you to explore together a different way of being and dealing. This year the arguments preceded the invitation, and 'together' is perhaps what we have discovered that we can or cannot lose, depending on our actions. Whether we relate to history to seek inspiration or simply to get to know each other better, or whether we look to the future to understand and seek solutions, the present always challenges us to explore new versions of the way we show and tell," according to Capitanescu. On the first day of eXplore festival #15, documentary "Abyss" by Matei Bejenaru will run in the garden of the National Museum of Romanian Literature, from 18:30hrs. The film explores the enigmatic and charismatic personality of Irinel Liciu, a first soloist of the Romanian Opera Ballet in Bucharest in the '50s and '60s. The film will be followed by a discussion moderated by Ion Bogdan Lefter featuring Matei Bejenaru, Adina Cezar, Liana Tugearu and Ioan Tugearu. eXplore festival # 15 is produced by the 4Culture Association and WASP Studios. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dacia Presents Spring, Its First All-Electric Model Dacia is now writing a new chapter in its history with the unveiling of its first all-electric model, Renault Group said Thursday with the presentation of the Dacia Spring Electric show-car.

Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021 The first electric car model produced by French group Renault under the Romanian brand Dacia – the new Dacia Spring – will be available for order in spring 2021, and deliveries will start before fall, announced Denis Le Vot, member of Group Renault’s Executive Committee, in the Renault Eways event (...)

FinMin Citu assures no tax raise envisaged for this year or the next The Finance Ministry has no plan to raise taxes either this year or the next, because it already has solutions for financing the expenses due during this period, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday. “We are not raising taxes. I’ve said it: we are not going to raise taxes,... The post (...)

HealthMin Tataru: All hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity to COVID-19 cases Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2. “At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals,... (...)

Romania Raises RON968M Selling Oct 2023 Bonds at 3.07% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 968 million lei (EUR198.6 million), versus a RON700 million target, selling bonds maturing in October 2023 at an average yield of 3.07%, central bank data showed.

HealthMin Tataru:All hospitals in country must allot 10 pct of intensive care beds for COVID cases Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2. "At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals, (...)

ForMin Aurescu welcomes Annick Goulet, Canada's approved ambassador in Bucharest Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Thursday Annick Goulet, the approved ambassador of Canada in Bucharest, for the presentation of her credentials, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). On this occasion, the quoted source said, the Romanian chief diplomat mentioned (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |