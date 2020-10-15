Clients of Romanian lender BCR can access its units by appointment only

Clients of Romanian lender BCR can access its units by appointment only. Romanian lender BCR will allow the access of clients to its units only based on appointment, an additional measure to protect the employees' and clients' health, and reduce waiting times, it said. The measures builds on the bank's project of phone appointments piloted over the past months in 12 (...)