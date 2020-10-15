 
October 15, 2020

Office Space Area Traded In Bucharest, Romania’s Large Cities Tops 200,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2020
Oct 15, 2020

Office Space Area Traded In Bucharest, Romania's Large Cities Tops 200,000 Sqm In Jan-Sept 2020.

The office space surface area traded in capital Bucharest and in Romania’s large cities exceeded 200,000 square meters (sqm) in January-September 2020, of which the net demand accounts for nearly 40%, while relocations and contract renegotiations make up for the (...)

Dacia Presents Spring, Its First All-Electric Model Dacia is now writing a new chapter in its history with the unveiling of its first all-electric model, Renault Group said Thursday with the presentation of the Dacia Spring Electric show-car.

Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021 The first electric car model produced by French group Renault under the Romanian brand Dacia – the new Dacia Spring – will be available for order in spring 2021, and deliveries will start before fall, announced Denis Le Vot, member of Group Renault’s Executive Committee, in the Renault Eways event (...)

FinMin Citu assures no tax raise envisaged for this year or the next The Finance Ministry has no plan to raise taxes either this year or the next, because it already has solutions for financing the expenses due during this period, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday. “We are not raising taxes. I’ve said it: we are not going to raise taxes,... The post (...)

HealthMin Tataru: All hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity to COVID-19 cases Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2. “At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals,... (...)

Romania Raises RON968M Selling Oct 2023 Bonds at 3.07% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 968 million lei (EUR198.6 million), versus a RON700 million target, selling bonds maturing in October 2023 at an average yield of 3.07%, central bank data showed.

HealthMin Tataru:All hospitals in country must allot 10 pct of intensive care beds for COVID cases Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2. "At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals, (...)

ForMin Aurescu welcomes Annick Goulet, Canada's approved ambassador in Bucharest Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Thursday Annick Goulet, the approved ambassador of Canada in Bucharest, for the presentation of her credentials, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). On this occasion, the quoted source said, the Romanian chief diplomat mentioned (...)

 

