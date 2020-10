Blue Air Gets RON300M Loan From Eximbank To Compensate Pandemic-Related Loss

Blue Air Gets RON300M Loan From Eximbank To Compensate Pandemic-Related Loss. State-owned Eximbank will grant a loan of RON300.8 million to low-cost private airline Blue Air to compensate for the losses directly caused by the coronavirus pandemic, through a government decision of October 14, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]