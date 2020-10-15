GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4,013; 721 patients in intensive care, 73 people died

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,013; 721 patients in intensive care, 73 people died. As many as 4,013 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Thursday following 29,646 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Thursday. These are cases of