President Iohannis attends the European Council meeting in Brussels

President Iohannis attends the European Council meeting in Brussels. President Klaus Iohannis will be attending a European Council meeting in Brussels October 15-16. The summit’s agenda includes the COVID-19 pandemic, future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, and the fight against climate change. At the same time, the European leaders (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]