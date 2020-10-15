Dragos Anastasiu, re-elected President of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania)
Oct 15, 2020
Dragos Anastasiu, re-elected President of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania).
Dragos Anastasiu has been re-elected President of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), and the new Vice-Presidents are Andreas Lier and Christian von Albrichsfeld. According to a press release of AHK Romania sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the General Assembly of (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]