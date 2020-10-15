How flex workspace provider Mindspace is rethinking the office during COVID-19

How flex workspace provider Mindspace is rethinking the office during COVID-19. A visual project released by the company interprets results from a survey which explored users’ takeaways about the pandemic reshaping the physical workplace. Mindspace, the global flex space provider, reveals ‘Can’t Touch This’, a photography project interpreting the responses of 1,000 members (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]