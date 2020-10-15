Culture Minister Gheorghiu supports translation of poet Mihai Eminescu into Kazakh

Culture Minister Gheorghiu supports translation of poet Mihai Eminescu into Kazakh. Part of poet Mihai Eminescu’s work will be translated into Kazakh with the support of the Ministry of Culture, and a bust of the great poet will be placed next year in the Bucharest Square in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. “The Ministry of Culture will support the Embassy’s efforts to... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]