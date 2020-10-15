Romanian gov't to support EC fast tracking approval of multiannual financial framework provisions

Romanian gov't to support EC fast tracking approval of multiannual financial framework provisions. Bucharest, Oct 15 /Agerpres/ - The Romanian government will support the European Commission fast-tracking the approval of regulations for the 2021 - 2027 multiannual financial framework and details of the European Council-endorsed Economic Recovery Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. He welcomed European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn on a visit to Bucharest. "Today's discussion was an extremely important one because it focused on fundamental issues concerning the future of the European Union; in particular we discussed the multiannual financial framework, the EU budget for 2021-2027 and we also had a discussion on the European Union's economic recovery plan and mainly the composition of the National Resilience and Recovery Plan. In our discussions, we emphasised that we will support the European Commission and our position will be support for the adoption as soon as possible of all the necessary regulation so that both the EU budget, multiannual financial framework may pass very shortly and also all the details of the Economic Recovery Programme, which was adopted by the European Council," Orban said at the Government House after his meeting Hahn. He underlined the importance of close co-operation with the European Commission. "We believe that a close dialogue and co-operation between the European Commission and the governments of the European countries, the government I lead, is extremely important because all the opportunities that have arisen from European decisions, both those concerning the EU budget and those related to the Recovery and Resilience Facility can generate rapid economic recovery at European level, certainly by taking into account the priorities set by the commission, related to smart Europe, related to serious investments in innovation, research and development, smart digititalisation solutions, as well as the priority of a green Europe with the achievement of the objectives that are set in the regulations adopted at European level," said Orban. He thanked Hahn for his good co-operation with the Romanian government. "I also want to thank Mr Hahn for the very good collaboration I have had; this is Mr Hahn's third term of office. Under her previous tenures, we had extremely serious relations, as he dealt with the important portfolio of neighbourhood and enlargement of the European Union, being a very close partner to Romania. I also want to thank him for the very good collaboration we have had and I assure him that between the Romanian government and him there is continuous communication, dialogue and support for all the steps that can lead to decisions benefiting EU."