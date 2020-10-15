NGO expands project of donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest, opens fundraising campaign for second building

NGO expands project of donation-funded children’s hospital in Bucharest, opens fundraising campaign for second building. Local NGO Dăruiește Viață opened the fundraising campaign for the second building of the Marie Curie children’s hospital in Bucharest. After erecting a pediatric oncology hospital, the association decided to expand the project and completely refurbish the Marie Curie children’s hospital to provide (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]