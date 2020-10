Mandatory Private Pension Funds Assets Reach RON69.82B End-September

Mandatory Private Pension Funds Assets Reach RON69.82B End-September. The seven private pension funds operating the mandatory segment in Romania, known as Pillar II, had assets totaling RON69.82 billion at the end of September, up 12.67% since the beginning of 2020, financial supervision body data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]