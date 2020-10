Dedeman To Open Its Second Store In Prahova County

Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business and biggest local do-it-yourself (DIY) chain, will be opening its second store in Prahova County, in the Blejoi commune, some eight kilometers off the town of Ploiesti. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]