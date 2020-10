Colliers: 3 in 4 Tenants Expect Lower Office Rents by End-2021

Colliers: 3 in 4 Tenants Expect Lower Office Rents by End-2021. Three in four office tenants expect rent will decline by the end of 2021 and nearly 75% of office tenants and owners think the pandemic will continue to affect their operations, a survey by Colliers International showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]