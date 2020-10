ING Group’s Bucharest Software Development Center Reaches 1.000 Employees; Seeks To Continue Hiring In Coming Months

ING Group’s Bucharest Software Development Center Reaches 1.000 Employees; Seeks To Continue Hiring In Coming Months. The software development center of Dutch ING Group in capital Bucharest has reached 1,000 employees after hiring 200 IT experts in 2020, and plans to continue hiring in the coming months. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]