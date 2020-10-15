Romania Capital Markets overview: We are Emerging! | Pension hike worries investors | Liquidity increases

Romania Capital Markets overview: We are Emerging! | Pension hike worries investors | Liquidity increases. Romania Insider has started a new newsletter, the Capital Markets monthly newsletter, put together by editor in chief Andrei Chirileasa, who has 16 years of experience in monitoring and reporting about Romanian capital markets. Below you will find the full content of this October 2020 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]