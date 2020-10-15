HealthMin Tataru: All hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity to COVID-19 cases



Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2. “At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals,... (...)