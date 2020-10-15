 
Romaniapress.com

October 15, 2020

HealthMin Tataru:All hospitals in country must allot 10 pct of intensive care beds for COVID cases
Oct 15, 2020

HealthMin Tataru:All hospitals in country must allot 10 pct of intensive care beds for COVID cases.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2. "At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals, county and municipal, which did not enter in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. Last week I issued the directive by which 10 pct of their ICU capacity was to be prepared for COVID cases, which will have separate circuits in the event of the increase of ICU cases, and today there were discussions at the national level about the reserves of ICU beds in these hospitals. All the hospitals will have a reserve and depending on the evolution of each county, they will be used. 10 pct for intensive care and 15 pct for the regular [COVID] cases," said Minister Tataru. Asked by the press in how much time he believes Bucharest will reach an incidence of 3 cases per thousand people, in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infections, Nelu Tataru stated that we are at a moment in which we have an increased community transmission in 11 counties and Bucharest. "It remains for the evaluation of investigations to give us the extent of isolation, of quarantine and in the future 10-14 days to see if these restrictive measures taken will lead to a decrease of the number of new cases through the decrease of transmission. I hope that no city risks ending up like Suceava. I hope that each of us learned from what Suceava meant. This pandemic is not fought in the hospital, but through each of us respecting some rules. There were also controls in ministries, hospitals and DSPs [Public Health Directorates], because there were hotspots in hospitals and DSPs also. And then, the rule should be one for all - precaution, mask wearing, physical distancing between persons," Nelu Tataru explained. He also mentioned that the infection rate in Bucharest was under 3 cases per thousand people and that if the hotspots are removed, it will remain under this threshold, but people need to respect the rules and precaution so that community transmission is stopped. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday. "Romania is going through (...)

ForMin Aurescu, at the Bucharest Forum: In the face of such a large-scale crisis, no country can cope on its own The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

DefMin Ciuca: We must stay vigilant for health crisis not to turn into security crisis Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that “this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis,” noting in his speech that (...)

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcome Invictus volunteers: You a rare example of faith, love, generosity and courage Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed on Friday morning at Elisabeta Palace volunteers of the Invictus Romania group, participants in the 7th edition of the Veterans’ Relay Race. “Our dear Invictus soldiers, Her Majesty and I are very proud of you and every time we (...)

Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

Renault presented Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range The French group Renault, that in 1999 took over the biggest Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, on Thursday presented in Paris the Dacia Spring electric car model to be produced serially. The launch was part of the event devoted to electric mobility ‘Renault eWays’ which takes places 7 months (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |