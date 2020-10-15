 
ForMin Aurescu welcomes Annick Goulet, Canada's approved ambassador in Bucharest
Oct 15, 2020

ForMin Aurescu welcomes Annick Goulet, Canada's approved ambassador in Bucharest.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Thursday Annick Goulet, the approved ambassador of Canada in Bucharest, for the presentation of her credentials, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). On this occasion, the quoted source said, the Romanian chief diplomat mentioned the common interest of the two parties to strengthen the transatlantic relationship both through bilateral efforts and through cooperation within NATO, the EU-Canada partnership and through close collaboration in all areas of mutual interest. Bogdan Aurescu recalled the interest of our country for the Romanian-Canadian cooperation in the field of security and defense, with emphasis on the Black Sea area, for the development of economic relations, as well as for the continuation of the traditional cooperation in the civil nuclear field. In this context, the Romanian Minister highlighted the importance given by Romania to Francophonie, including through the "Eugen Ionescu" scholarship program and the hosting in Bucharest of the Regional Office of the International Organization of Francophonie (OIF) for Central and Eastern Europe (BRECO), welcoming the possibility of the Romanian and the Canadian side jointly organizing events to promote topics of interest to the Francophonie. At the same time, he brought to mind the efforts made by Romania as the Presidency of the Community of Democracies to promote democratic values at a global level in the current context. The ambassador of Canada expressed her readiness to contribute to the development and deepening of bilateral relations in all areas during her term, taking advantage of the traditional relations between the two countries, the linguistic and cultural ties, the existence of a strong community of Canadians of Romanian origin as well as converging interests on many topics of common interest. Thus, ambassador Annick Goulet voiced her determination to contribute to the promotion of Francophonie, a common element shared by the two states, stating that the celebration, in 2020, of the 50th anniversary of the launch of Institutional Francophonie may be a good opportunity to jointly promote this theme. The Canadian side expressed appreciation for Romania's exercise of the Presidency of the Community of Democracies and welcomed the efforts of Romanian diplomacy to promote women in leadership and representation positions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
