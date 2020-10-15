Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021



The first electric car model produced by French group Renault under the Romanian brand Dacia – the new Dacia Spring – will be available for order in spring 2021, and deliveries will start before fall, announced Denis Le Vot, member of Group Renault’s Executive Committee, in the Renault Eways event (...)