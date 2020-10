FinMin Citu assures no tax raise envisaged for this year or the next



FinMin Citu assures no tax raise envisaged for this year or the next.

The Finance Ministry has no plan to raise taxes either this year or the next, because it already has solutions for financing the expenses due during this period, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday. “We are not raising taxes. I’ve said it: we are not going to raise taxes,... The post (...)