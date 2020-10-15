Iohannis: EU-UK agreement, very important for Romanians living in the Kingdom and our companies



Iohannis: EU-UK agreement, very important for Romanians living in the Kingdom and our companies.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that Romania desires an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that this is important both for the Romanians living in the United Kingdom, as well as for Romanians companies doing business with this country. "We desire an agreement, it's necessary, it's the best way to guarantee a solid partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom for many years to come and it's very important for our citizens who live in the United Kingdom, but also for our companies that do business with the United Kingdom," said Iohannis in Brussels. He showed that the negotiation of the EU's agreement with the United Kingdom did not make sufficient progress and emphasized the necessity to accelerate negotiations. "Right now we have finalized the approval of conclusions on Brexit and things here are still sufficiently complicated. In our opinion, the negotiation of the agreement with the United Kingdom has not made sufficient progress, it's necessary to accelerate negotiations and it's obvious that we, the Union, are continuing on the path we've started, we remain united, we know what we desire, but, at the same time, we know that we desire an agreement with the United Kingdom. The negotiation team has received encouragement from our side to continue, there are few weeks until the end of the year, when these negotiations must be finalized," Iohannis said. The head of state is participating in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)