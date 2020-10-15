 
Romaniapress.com

October 15, 2020

Iohannis: EU-UK agreement, very important for Romanians living in the Kingdom and our companies
Oct 15, 2020

Iohannis: EU-UK agreement, very important for Romanians living in the Kingdom and our companies.

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that Romania desires an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that this is important both for the Romanians living in the United Kingdom, as well as for Romanians companies doing business with this country. "We desire an agreement, it's necessary, it's the best way to guarantee a solid partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom for many years to come and it's very important for our citizens who live in the United Kingdom, but also for our companies that do business with the United Kingdom," said Iohannis in Brussels. He showed that the negotiation of the EU's agreement with the United Kingdom did not make sufficient progress and emphasized the necessity to accelerate negotiations. "Right now we have finalized the approval of conclusions on Brexit and things here are still sufficiently complicated. In our opinion, the negotiation of the agreement with the United Kingdom has not made sufficient progress, it's necessary to accelerate negotiations and it's obvious that we, the Union, are continuing on the path we've started, we remain united, we know what we desire, but, at the same time, we know that we desire an agreement with the United Kingdom. The negotiation team has received encouragement from our side to continue, there are few weeks until the end of the year, when these negotiations must be finalized," Iohannis said. The head of state is participating in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday. "Romania is going through (...)

ForMin Aurescu, at the Bucharest Forum: In the face of such a large-scale crisis, no country can cope on its own The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

DefMin Ciuca: We must stay vigilant for health crisis not to turn into security crisis Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that “this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis,” noting in his speech that (...)

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcome Invictus volunteers: You a rare example of faith, love, generosity and courage Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed on Friday morning at Elisabeta Palace volunteers of the Invictus Romania group, participants in the 7th edition of the Veterans’ Relay Race. “Our dear Invictus soldiers, Her Majesty and I are very proud of you and every time we (...)

Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

Renault presented Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range The French group Renault, that in 1999 took over the biggest Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, on Thursday presented in Paris the Dacia Spring electric car model to be produced serially. The launch was part of the event devoted to electric mobility ‘Renault eWays’ which takes places 7 months (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |