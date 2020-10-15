Iohannis, in Brussels: Romania desires an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom



President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that Romania desires an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that this is important both for the Romanians living in the United Kingdom, as well as for Romanians companies doing business with this country. “We desire (...)