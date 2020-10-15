 
Romaniapress.com

October 15, 2020

Professor Rafila weighs in on timeliness of parliamentary election: Next two weeks are decisive
Oct 15, 2020

Professor Rafila weighs in on timeliness of parliamentary election: Next two weeks are decisive.

The next two weeks will be decisive as regards the timeliness of holding the parliamentary election in December, president of the Romanian Microbiology Society, Professor, PhD, Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday. Asked if he considers it is safe to organize the ballot on December 6, Rafila said it advisable to first stop the rise in coronavirus infections. "I don't know what the situation will look like on December 6. From my point of view, the next two weeks will be decisive, because we are on an upward trend and if growth continues at a fast pace, if there's an important number of patients who are admitted to intensive care and a considerable death rate, then of course the entire political class should reconsider the timeliness of the election. I cannot make predictions at this time, but obviously we are in a very serious situation, it must be taken as such. Let those responsible act accordingly," Rafila told a press conference at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party. "(...) I don't even want to think about a scenario where people queue for admission to intensive care. Intensive care patients cannot wait. (...) I hope, and we all hope, that the best option would be to stop the increase in infections, to see the number of cases and admissions to intensive care going down, and then organize elections. This would be the ideal situation for everyone and I think we should take responsibility for this," said Professor Rafila. He underscored that the effects of the restrictions are not visible "overnight." "Regrettably, the decisions and measures in Romania are reactive and not predictive. (...) It's good to always take the right measure at the right time," he opined, pointing out that Romania is in the same situation as the entire world. He considers that some of the elements that caused the increase in the number of infections are the massive returns from holidays at the beginning of September and the start of the school year on September 14. "Personally I don't believe that the [local] elections, the process itself has led to the pile-up of cases, but there was the election campaign, people came together in meetings. All the political parties had post-election celebrations. All these elements generate a certain number of new cases. And then what's the philosophy? If we are to hold elections, we must think very seriously about the consequences before and after the ballot. (...) One important thing is for people to turn out in as high as possible numbers for the election to be relevant for democracy and for the next four years," the doctor argued. He also advised against turning the pandemic subject political. "This is confusing, especially for the population, and when action is taken people don't know what to think anymore and usually prefer the easiest measures. It's natural. I think that we should try to avoid political debates, when we all have a common interest to pursue - solving a public health problem," Rafila argued. He also spoke out against mass testing. "Mass testing is only done in China. The results are questionable. (...) The so-called mass testing means testing all the contacts of the diagnosed persons, but this is only possible if we have a health structure capable of doing all epidemiological investigations, identifying contacts, contacting them," Professor Rafila concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday. "Romania is going through (...)

ForMin Aurescu, at the Bucharest Forum: In the face of such a large-scale crisis, no country can cope on its own The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

DefMin Ciuca: We must stay vigilant for health crisis not to turn into security crisis Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that “this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis,” noting in his speech that (...)

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcome Invictus volunteers: You a rare example of faith, love, generosity and courage Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed on Friday morning at Elisabeta Palace volunteers of the Invictus Romania group, participants in the 7th edition of the Veterans’ Relay Race. “Our dear Invictus soldiers, Her Majesty and I are very proud of you and every time we (...)

Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

Renault presented Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range The French group Renault, that in 1999 took over the biggest Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, on Thursday presented in Paris the Dacia Spring electric car model to be produced serially. The launch was part of the event devoted to electric mobility ‘Renault eWays’ which takes places 7 months (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |