ForMin Aurescu-Japanese counterpart Motegi approach, in phone call, strategic partnership and collaboration in context of health crisis

ForMin Aurescu-Japanese counterpart Motegi approach, in phone call, strategic partnership and collaboration in context of health crisis. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Thursday, a phone call with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, the topics approached including the collaboration between the two countries in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis. According to a release of the Ministry of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]