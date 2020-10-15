PM Orban: Romanian Government will support the EC fast-tracking approval of multiannual financial framework provisions
Oct 15, 2020
The Romanian government will support the European Commission fast-tracking the approval of regulations for the 2021 – 2027 multiannual financial framework and details of the European Council-endorsed Economic Recovery Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. He welcomed European (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]