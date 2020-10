ING’s software development center in RO reaches 1,000 employees

ING’s software development center in RO reaches 1,000 employees. Dutch group ING's software development center in Romania has reached 1,000 employees and plans to continue hiring in the next months. ING Tech Romania started with 100 employees in 2015 and has grown steadily, adding 150-200 specialists each year. This year, the center has continued to develop (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]