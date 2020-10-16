Romania's transport minister promises 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024

Romania's transport minister promises 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024. Romania can complete 1,000 km of motorways and expressways by 2024, says the Liberal minister of transport Lucian Bode. He believes that 700 km of highways and 300 km of express roads can be finalized within the next four years, Agerpres reported. This year, the Rasnov-Cristian motorway (...)