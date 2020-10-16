Former treasurer of Romania's Social Democratic Party sentenced for misuse of public funds

Romania's High Court (ICCJ) sentenced MP Mircea Gheorghe Draghici to 4 years in prison for committing the crime of misusing party subsidies. Draghici, who was the treasurer of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) under Liviu Dragnea's rule, was also sentenced to 3 years in prison for