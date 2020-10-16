Romanian Constitutional Court invalidates Govt.’s decision on electoral calendar
Oct 16, 2020
Romanian Constitutional Court invalidates Govt.’s decision on electoral calendar.
The Government's decision to schedule the general elections on December 6 becomes void once the draft law with amendments to the Electoral Law comes into force, according to the detailed ruling published by the Constitutional Court on October 14. The draft law, promoted by Social Democrats and (...)
