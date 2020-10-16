 
Romaniapress.com

October 16, 2020

Bucharest National Opera opens Great Hall with three titles from the universal repertoire
Oct 16, 2020

Bucharest National Opera opens Great Hall with three titles from the universal repertoire.

The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) reopens to the public the Great Hall of performances with three famous titles from the universal repertoire - "Othello," "Carmen" and "Nabucco." According to a statement from the ONB sent to AGERPRES, the shows will be presented on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thus, on Friday, starting with 19.00, the Bucharest Opera will stage the show "Othello" (selections) by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Giancarlo del Monaco. Tiberiu Soare will be at the conducting desk. On Saturday, also from 19.00, ONB presents "Carmen" - Opera in concert (fragments) by Georges Bizet, in the directorial concept of Stefan Neagrau. Vlad Conta will be at the conducting desk. On Sunday, starting with 19.00, the ONB audience will be able to see the show "Nabucco" (selections) by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Hero Lupescu. Vlad Conta will be at the conducting desk. The ONB representatives announce that, in the context of the pandemic, a small number of spectators will have access to the performances, and the performances will have a shorter duration. Tickets can be purchased online, on the institution's website and at the Ticket Office of the Bucharest National Opera. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)   Photo source: (c) Opera Națională București / Facebook.com 

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Ciolacu: New PSD team means honest, well-recognized professionals The new Social Democratic Party (PSD) team means people who are honest, professional and well-recognized in their fields of activity, such as Dr. Alexandru Rafila and many others who will enter the future Parliament, party leader Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday. "Romania is going through (...)

ForMin Aurescu, at the Bucharest Forum: In the face of such a large-scale crisis, no country can cope on its own The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

DefMin Ciuca: We must stay vigilant for health crisis not to turn into security crisis Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca told the Bucharest Forum on Friday that the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns and that the authorities must make sure that “this health crisis and the economic recession do not become a security crisis,” noting in his speech that (...)

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcome Invictus volunteers: You a rare example of faith, love, generosity and courage Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and Prince Radu welcomed on Friday morning at Elisabeta Palace volunteers of the Invictus Romania group, participants in the 7th edition of the Veterans’ Relay Race. “Our dear Invictus soldiers, Her Majesty and I are very proud of you and every time we (...)

Aurescu: Security concept must be approached broadly, given its dimensions aimed at health, humanity The concept of security needs to be broadly approached, the components aimed at security and humanity, included, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Bucharest Forum. The Romanian top diplomat spoke about the lessons learned in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. (...)

Renault presented Dacia Spring, the first 100% electric model in its range The French group Renault, that in 1999 took over the biggest Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia, on Thursday presented in Paris the Dacia Spring electric car model to be produced serially. The launch was part of the event devoted to electric mobility ‘Renault eWays’ which takes places 7 months (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on parliamentary elections: Consensus can be reached if President calls parties to consultations Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor reiterated on Friday that the parliamentary elections should be held on December 6, adding that, given current epidemiological conditions and the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), a consensus can be (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |