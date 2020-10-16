Bucharest National Opera opens Great Hall with three titles from the universal repertoire

Bucharest National Opera opens Great Hall with three titles from the universal repertoire. The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) reopens to the public the Great Hall of performances with three famous titles from the universal repertoire - "Othello," "Carmen" and "Nabucco." According to a statement from the ONB sent to AGERPRES, the shows will be presented on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thus, on Friday, starting with 19.00, the Bucharest Opera will stage the show "Othello" (selections) by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Giancarlo del Monaco. Tiberiu Soare will be at the conducting desk. On Saturday, also from 19.00, ONB presents "Carmen" - Opera in concert (fragments) by Georges Bizet, in the directorial concept of Stefan Neagrau. Vlad Conta will be at the conducting desk. On Sunday, starting with 19.00, the ONB audience will be able to see the show "Nabucco" (selections) by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Hero Lupescu. Vlad Conta will be at the conducting desk. The ONB representatives announce that, in the context of the pandemic, a small number of spectators will have access to the performances, and the performances will have a shorter duration. Tickets can be purchased online, on the institution's website and at the Ticket Office of the Bucharest National Opera. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: (c) Opera Națională București / Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]