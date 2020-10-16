 
Chief constitutional judge Dorneanu says uncouth attacks on Constitutional Court alien to European countries
Chief constitutional judge Dorneanu says uncouth attacks on Constitutional Court alien to European countries.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) Valer Dorneanu said on Thursday that he is considering notifying the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe and the Conference of European Constitutional Courts over recent the statements by Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban against the CCR, adding that in no country in Europe does a prime minister feel free to have "such uncouth attacks on the court." "I have got the impression that the prime minister has a different pandemic against the Constitutional Court and me, inciting public opinion against this important institution. (...) Unfortunately, I have got the impression that his office has added other specific dimensions to that word 'pandemic'. I have known the prime minister for many years, and that is why I am somehow a bit hesitant and I have a bit of respect to answer him by the same token when he talked of politruks (...) I know that he was a student at the Brasov Machine Engineering faculty; I don't know if he graduated from any higher education school, political higher education, that would justify him calling us, the Constitutional Court, what he called us. I am not talking about me, but all my colleagues are professionals with expertise who cannot be called in any way politruks," Dorneanu told Antena 3 private broadcaster. He claimed that Ludovic Orban incited public opinion against CCR. "I am sorry that he is spreading such ideas in the public space and inciting public opinion against CCR, which would be the one to blame for the spread of the pandemic, for the non-observance of the decisions of the elected representatives. Luckily, Mrs Weber, the Ombudsman, also popped in, and we share the blame for being the destroyers of the country and democracy. I want to remind the prime mnister that we, the CCR institution, are one of the most important institutions that defend the rule of law and promote the rule of law. In no other country in Europe does a prime minister feel free to use such a language and such uncouth attacks on the Constitutional Court," added Dorneanu. Asked if he would notify the international bodies, Dorneanu said that he is considering that. "I will talk to my colleagues, I have had such discussions before and I have always had reservations about the opportunity to take any step. I now believe that things have taken a turn that necessarily requires such an intervention with the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe, the Conference of European Constitutional Courts. (...) We intend to refer the matter to the Venice Commission and the Council of Europe and, of course, to the Conference of European Constitutional Courts,' he added. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that CCR's ruling on the law giving Parliament the right to set the election date seemed "ludicrous" and "a flagrant violation of the Constitution by the body that must be the guardian of it." According to the prime minister, "orders are given by Florin Iordache and others to Valer Dorneanu and politically appointed judges, who churns out rulings that no longer have anything to do with the Romanian Constitution and democracy." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

