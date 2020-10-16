Romania picks Alexander Nanau’s documentary Collective as proposal for 2021 Oscars

Romania picks Alexander Nanau’s documentary Collective as proposal for 2021 Oscars. Alexander Nanau's documentary Colectiv/Collective is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category. The film tells the story of the first year after the 2015 fire at the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest. It is the first time that Romania picks a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]