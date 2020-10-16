Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Drop 31.8% YoY In Jan-Sept 2020

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Drop 31.8% YoY In Jan-Sept 2020. Romania ranks 14th in the European Union regarding new car registrations in January-September 2020, with 84,601 units, 31.8% fewer than in the same period in 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]