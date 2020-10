Romania Construction Works Grow 17.3% YoY In January-August 2020 Despite Pandemic

Romania Construction Works Grow 17.3% YoY In January-August 2020 Despite Pandemic. Romanian construction works increased by 17.3%, as gross series, and by 19.2%, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, in January-August 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, the country’s statistics institute said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]